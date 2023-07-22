Kanguva is sheer happiness: Director Siva

CHENNAI: The makers of Suriya’s most-anticipated, magnum opus Kanguva, have unveiled the promo teaser of the film on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Studio Green, in association with UV Creations, is producing Kanguva on a grand scale. Helmed by Siva, the film features Suriya and Disha Patani in lead roles and will release in 10 languages in 3D format.

Siva is quite excited about the glimpse video. Usually, a man of few words, Siva doesn't mince words this time around. "With the glimpse video, we have given a sneak peek into the world of Kanguva to Suriya sir's fans. We are also revealing Suriya's look with the glimpse video," says the director. There has been a lot of hype and buildup to everything around the project ever since it went on floors. "Of course, I am aware of all the hype and have been following it. In fact, if you want me to sum up the entire journey, I would call it sheer happiness.”

The promo teaser of the film will release at midnight in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. It will be out in more languages soon. The World of Kanguva will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. The promo teaser of duration two minutes with stunning visuals, music, and screen presence of Suriya, have enthralled the fans. The glimpse video also featured the title song, sung by Arunraja Kamaraj. The period portions in the film is set 1500 years ago.

The other cast of the film will be revealed in the coming days. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by Devi Sri Prasad. The 3D conversion has also begun for Kanguva and the film will hit the screens in the first half of 2024.