'Suriya 43' announced with the tagline 'Purananooru'

CHENNAI: The much hyped about 43rd film of Suriya has been announced officially with the tagline 'Purananooru', and it will be directed by Sudha Kongara. The project will also witness Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Varma team up with Suriya for the first time.

GV Prakash will join forces with Sudha Kongara and Suriya for the second time after 'Soorarai Pottru'. The yet-to-be-titled film also happens to be GV Prakash's 100th film.

We had earlier reported that Suriya will play a college student for a good amount of the runtime. His role would be similar to that of his character of Michael Vasanth, a student leader and a social activist, he had portrayed in Mani Ratnam’s Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004), according to tinseltown sources.

Taking to his X, the actor wrote: “Dear all we are excited! Joining hands with @Sudha_Kongara again in a @gvprakash musical, his 100th! SO looking forward to work with my brother @dulQuer and the talented #Nazriya and the performance champ @MrVijayVarma Glad @2D_ENTPVTLTD is producing this special film!”

Alongside the message, the actor posted a 45 second video announcing the project.

The video is touting this feature to be some kind of revolution based film with gangster elements, as the animated clip shows a crowd throwing Molotov cocktails, protesting with placards in their hands as one bottle explodes and showcases the poster for the film.

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan also confirmed his casting and wrote on X: “An alluring and exciting journey. Thrilled to be part of #Suriya43 with this stellar team!”

Director Sudha Kongara shared the video and wrote on his X: “My next! With an awesome bundle of talents @Suriya-offl @dulQuer#Nazariya @MrVijaySharma @gvprakash #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian @meenakshicini #Suriya43 has begun!”

In the meantime, Suriya is currently working on his fantasy-war-drama-epic ‘Kanguva’, which is directed by Siva. The period action drama will see the Tamil superstar in five roles.

A massive production of great scale and even greater budget ‘Kanguva’ details are under wraps as of now, though it has been revealed that the film will release in both 2D and 3D across ten different languages in early 2024.