STR to shoot for Thug Life in April, before STR 48

CHENNAI: We had earlier reported that Dulquer Salmaan has walked out of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life citing date issues. We also told you that Silambarasan TR is being considered to join the film’s cast in place of Dulquer. The latest exclusive update is that the actor will be joining the sets soon.

An industry insider told DT Next, “STR hasn’t signed the agreement yet. However, he has been finalised to play an important role in the Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan film. He is likely to sign the agreement this week and an announcement of him being a part of the cast will be made by the makers in a few days. STR will shoot for the film from April.”

Shoot of STR 48

There have been several questions raised on Silambarasan’s 48th film, which is tentatively titled STR 48. The Desingh Periyasamy directorial, produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International has been in the pre-production stage for quite some time now.

DT Next hears that the shoot will begin later this year. “RKFI has to complete the shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran and Thug Life partially before commencing STR 48,” said another source.