SRK credits technicians as ‘real heroes’ of Jawan

CHENNAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday thanked fans for making Jawan a blockbuster and dedicated its success to the technical team, calling them the “real heroes and heroines” of the movie.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It hit the screens worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

At an event to celebrate the movie’s success, Shah Rukh said it took four years to complete Jawan due to Covid. The film has made almost Rs 700 crore at the box office since its release on September 7.

“Very seldom do we get this opportunity that we get to live so many years with a film. Jawan has been with us for four years because of Covid and time constraints. There were so many people involved in this film, especially people from down south who came and shifted to Mumbai for the last four years, working day and night for this film,” King Khan said.

“A lot of people didn’t return to their homes. There are many who had their kids here, like director Atlee. The real heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who worked hard for the last four years,” Shah Rukh adds.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.