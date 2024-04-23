SRK calls Mohanlal "OG Zinda Banda"

MUMBAI: Not only with his acting skills but superstar Shah Rukh Khan also left fans enthralled with his dance in the songs of his blockbuster action-packed drama 'Jawan', which was released last year.

From fans to members of the film industry, everyone went gaga over the actor's presence in Atlee's directorial. It's been months since the film hit the theatres but to date, people have been gripped by the 'Jawan' fever. Credits also go to veteran actor Mohanlal for making 'Zinda Banda' song from the film go viral once again.

At a recent award show in Kochi, Mohanlal shook a leg to the 'Zinda Banda' track. In a video shared by Mohanlal's fan page on X, the actor was spotted delivering a high-energy performance on the stage on the 'Zinda Banda' song.

The dance of Mohanlal left SRK in awe.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh showered praise on Mohanlal, calling him the "OG Zinda Banda" "Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda," he wrote.

Mohanlal responded to SRK's praise.

On X, he replied, "Dear @iamsrk, nobody can do it like you! You are and always will be the OG Zinda Banda in your classic, inimitable style. Thanks for your kind words. Also, just dinner? Why not groove to some Zinda Banda over breakfast, too?"

Jawan, which was released in 2023, became the biggest hit of Shah Rukh Khan's career. It also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone.

Shah Rukh is yet to officially announce his next film.