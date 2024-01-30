Sophie Turner goes Instagram official with new man after split from Joe Jonas

LOS ANGELES: Actress Sophie Turner has gone Instagram official with new boyfriend as she moves on from Joe Jonas.

The actress split from her husband in September 2023 when he filed divorce papers before a messy back-and-forth ensued as rumours spread while their warring camps battled it out in the public, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But now it seems she is putting more distance between them after getting close to British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the mega rich 29-year-old, eldest son of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray, is heir to his $284 million family fortune.

They were seen kissing in London recently and after the PDA, it seems Sophie is now in no mood to hide their romance after Joe confirmed his relationship with model Stormi Bree.

The ‘Game Of Thrones’ star, said to be worth $12 million herself, shared a series of photos from the new couple's cute ski trip. They were partying with friends on the slopes and she didn't shy away from uploading a bikini snap.

Fans rushed to tell her how happy she looked in the shots with the Peregrine, who is known as Perry.

She is reportedly dropping "child abduction" claims against ex, according to new legal documents. Filed back in September last year, Sophie alleged that Joe wasn't letting their two daughters, Willa and Delphine, fly from the US to see her in the UK, allegedly withholding their passports, an incident that quickly escalated to a federal level.

But after reaching a rough custody agreement in their still ongoing bitter divorce battle, it appears Sophie wants to drop those claims, per TMZ. The two are thought to be in a much better place and have decided when the kids will travel to England and New York.

Court documents obtained by The Mirror initially claimed a desire to co-parent their children, it was later revealed that the children were a primary point of contention.