Sonal Panvar says will love to play something real, raw, & subtle

MUMBAI: Actress Sonal Panvar, who is known for her works in shows like 'Woh Apna Sa', 'Piya Albela', etc, has opened up on the OTT, and shared how she wants to play something real, raw, and subtle.

She has been part of web series like 'Faceless', 'Maya 2', and 'Candy'.

If TV shows are getting competition, because of OTT?

"I don't think so. TV has a very different audience who will never like OTT, and the same goes for OTT. There is no comparison at all. I love the concept of OTT. I would love to play something real, raw, and subtle. I would love to portray different characters as much as I can and explore emotions in the best way possible," Sonal said.

Currently, she is a part of the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', and has called "comedy--the toughest genre."

"It is the toughest thing in the world. I kept laughing on the first day because I didn't know how not to react to those funny dialogues. It took time to accept it, but I'm glad I now understand the world of comedy," she shared.

Speaking about her 'me-time', she shared: "That's when I'm with the books I read, the soft music in the room, and eating something nice that I made myself. It's the simple and best thing I do almost once a week."