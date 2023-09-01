Some of the finest cinema comes from here: SRK at Jawan’s pre-release event

CHENNAI: The pre-release event of director Atlee’s eagerly-awaited pan-Indian film, Jawan, featuring Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by his firm Red Chillies Entertainment, was held with great fanfare in the presence of scores of students at a college in Chennai- on Wednesday.

Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer for the film, expressed his gratitude to be a part of the venture, stating, “Never dreamt that my first Hindi film itself would have Shah Rukh Khan in it. I consider this to be god’s blessing.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Sethupathi states,”Jawan started with Atlee. Atlee knows how to treat people who work with him.”

Director Atlee, while speaking on the occasion, said, “One important reason why I could do this film was the motivation my brother, my thalapathy Vijay gave me. It was Vijay sir who got me to move out of my comfort zone which got established after Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil.”

Shah Rukh Khan, who spoke last, began by thanking everyone for having him and his team there and by saying how he fell in love with Tamil cinema.

“Very early on I understood that some of the finest cinema comes from TN and I was very lucky to make two friends from this industry. One was Mani Ratnam and the other was Santosh Sivan. When I came down here and shot Dil Se, which was my first experience of a Tamil film, I got to know the wonderful Mr Kamal Haasan. I worked with him, for him in a film called Hey Ram. And that was the first and the last time that I ever spoke in Tamil because I have actually spoken Tamil in that film. And then, the greatest of them all became my friend by coming over one night and doing one shot for my film Ra. One, the great Rajinikanth sir,” he said.

Jawan has been produced by Gauri Khan on behalf of Red Chillies Entertainment. Gaurav Varma has co-produced the film. The film, which has been directed by Atlee, is to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi around the world on September 7.