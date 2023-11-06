Sobhita Dhulipala informs Manish Malhotra on why she was late to Diwali party

MUMBAI: Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who was one of the guests at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, talked about the traffic issues outside his house.

The actress gave the host an update on her Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself waiting in the car.

Looking like a doll in a silver saree for the party, Sobhita wrote: “Please clear the traffic outside your house. It's been 45 minutes, I haven't moved an inch.”

Among others, who attended the party included names such as Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Shahid Kapoor.

On the work front, Sobhita was seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'.

The actress was also seen in 'Made In Heaven 2' and 'The Night Manager'.