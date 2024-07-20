SJ Suryah plays cop in Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran; makers release new poster

CHENNAI: The makers of actor Vikram's Veera Dheera Sooran unveiled the first look poster of SJ Suryah on Saturday. Touted to be an action drama, SU Arunkumar is helming the film.

Sharing the poster on X, the makers wrote, " Wishing the incredible actor and Director @iam_SJSuryah sir a very happy birthday from the team of #VeeraDheeraSooran, Your hard work and passion continue to inspire us all! Here's to more amazing performances. @chiyaan #Kaali #காளி #VeeraDheeraSooran (sic)."

The new poster features the actor in khaki and a full shaven look. The team has also wished the actor for his birthday. Bankrolled by HR Pictures, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan play pivotal roles in the film.

Theni Eswar is handling the cinematography, and Prasanna GK is looking after the cuts. GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film, his fourth collaboration with the lead star after Deiva Thirumagal, Thaandavam, and Thangalaan. Veera Dheera Sooran is hinted to be a sequel, and part 1 is expected after the release of this.

The production for part 2 is underway, and the makers are yet to announce the release date.

Meanwhile, Vikram is gearing up for the release of Thangalaan. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film will hit screens on August 15. Thangalaan also has Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone, and Sampath Ram in pivotal roles.