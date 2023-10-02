Sivakarthikeyan's ‘Ayalaan’ teaser to be out on October 6

CHENNAI: The teaser for actor Sivakarthikeyan's ‘Ayalaan’, directed by Ravikumar to be out on Monday.

The actor made the announcement on Instagram with a picture and wrote, "With Ayalaan... For #Ayalaan #AyalaanTeaser from Oct 6 #AyalaanFromPongal #AyalaanFromSankranti." (sic)

The picture shows him with the alien from the film, the director Ravikumar, and the composer of the film AR Rahman working on a computer (allegedly alluding to VFX and CGI works for the film).



'Ayalaan' is directed by 'Indru Netru Naalai' fame Ravikumar and produced by RD Raja of 24AM Studios and is released by KJR Studios.

AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead, and Isha Koppikar plays the antagonist. Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Banupriya, Balasaravanan, and many others are a part of the star cast.



The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah, while the editing is done by Ruben. The production design is by T Muthuraj, and VFX is by Bejoy Arputharaj of Phantom FX.

Dance choreography is handled by Ganesh Acharya, Paresh Shirodkar, and Sathish Kumar, while the costumes are designed by Pallavi Singh and Neeraja Kona. The poster designs are done by Gopi Prasanna.

A week ago, the makers, who had initially planned to release the film on Diwali this year, postponed the film's release to Pongal/Sankranti, 2024.