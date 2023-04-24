Cinema

Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan to hit big screens this Deepavali

Making the announcement the actor along with a poster wrote: “Let’s fly high this Diwali.”
Ayalaan movie poster
Ayalaan movie posterInstagram/@sivakarthikeyan
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming science fiction comedy Ayalaan will release worldwide during Deepavali 2023.

Making the announcement the actor along with a poster wrote: “Let’s fly high this Diwali.”

The film is directed by Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame and produced by KJR Studios, has Rakul Preet Singh playing the female lead and Isha Koppikar playing the antagonist.

Ayalaan has music by AR Rahman.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Sivakarthikeyan
Rakul Preet Singh
AR Rahman
Ayalaan
Ayalaan movie release date
Ayalaan movie release
Sivakarthikeyan's next film
Science fiction comedy
Ayalaan diwali release
KJR Studios

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in