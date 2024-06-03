Begin typing your search...

Sivakarthikeyan blessed with a baby boy

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Jun 2024 2:25 PM GMT
Sivakarthikeyan with his family (X/@Siva_Kartikeyan)

CHENNAI: On Monday, actor Sivakarthikeyan announced that he has been blessed with a baby boy. The social media post added that the baby was born on June 2.

Taking to his X account, the actor shared, “Our family has grown a little bigger and a whole lot happier. We all need your love, support and blessing as always.”

Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthy married each other in 2010 and the couple are blessed with a daughter Aaradhana (11) and a son Gugan (2).

