Sivakarthikeyan blessed with a baby boy

CHENNAI: On Monday, actor Sivakarthikeyan announced that he has been blessed with a baby boy. The social media post added that the baby was born on June 2.

Taking to his X account, the actor shared, “Our family has grown a little bigger and a whole lot happier. We all need your love, support and blessing as always.”

Sivakarthikeyan and Aarthy married each other in 2010 and the couple are blessed with a daughter Aaradhana (11) and a son Gugan (2).