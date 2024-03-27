Siddharth, Aditi Rao tie the knot today at Wanaparthy temple?

CHENNAI: A random X post sparked reports that actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao, who have been seeing each other for over a couple of years tied the knot at a temple in Telangana on Tuesday morning. The newsspread like a wildfire. Upon verifying the news, a source close to the actor in Chennai told DT Next, "News about their wedding is untrue. They visited the temple to perform rituals and are planning to get married later this year."



However, sources close to the actors in Hyderabad confirm that Siddharth and Aditi are officially married. "Yes, they tied the knot at the Wanaparthy Ranganathaswamy temple. Today being a muhurat, Sid and Aditi got married in a private ceremony," he said.

We will have to hear from the couple, who have been spotted at several events together before.