Sick of doing earnest roles, love playing women with shades of grey: Konkona

MUMBAI: Actress Konkona Sensharma, who is all geared up for the release of the dark comedy thriller series 'Killer Soup', has shared that she is 'sick' of doing just very earnest, good kind of roles, and loves playing women who are little 'irresponsible', and have shades of grey.

Konkona takes on the intricate role of Swathi Shetty in 'Killer Soup', starring Manoj Bajpayee.

Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the series promises a compelling blend of love, lust, thrill, and suspense, seasoned with dark humour that sets it apart.

The actress is known for her work in movies like 'Wake Up Sid', 'Page 3', 'Omkara', 'Life in a... Metro', 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', among many others.

What process she follows in choosing such power-packed roles, Konkona told IANS: "When I look for roles, I see what script is like first. The entire script has to be cohesive. Characters have to be well-written, the directors are also very important for me."

"I try to choose roles which I find interesting, because I am sick of doing just very earnest, good kind of roles, or morally upright women. I love playing women who are a little irresponsible, who have shades of grey, who are living lives according to what they want, on their own terms. So all of these I find very interesting," she said.

Speaking about the 'Killer Soup', the actress, who is known for 'Talvar' said the show has a very interesting unusual tone.

"It is a bit of a thriller, dark comedy, bizzare, set in a very unusual world that we haven't seen a lot on the screens and web series. There is a little bit of everything," she shared.

However, the 'Titli' actress said that there is no takeaway from this role.

"It's just that this is the kind of series that I would have loved to watch. So I am really curious about how viewers will see it, whether they also find it exciting. It is something that really tickled me, thrilled me on every level," said Konkona.

Konkona, who is a director and writer too, has projects like 'Lust Stories 2' and 'A Death in the Gunj' in her kitty as a filmmaker.

What is her view on the changing dynamics with the rise of the OTT platforms?

Konkona said: "I am personally very glad with the rise of the OTT platforms. Because I have actually been able to do great work and roles that I have been excited about, thanks to OTT."

"It gives us a lot of room to play with in terms of format, and in terms of content, especially with the films which are slightly not sticking to some kind of formula, which don't have to check certain boxes in order to have a theatrical release. So this is very beneficial for actors like me," added the 'Mumbai Diaries' actress.

‘Killer Soup’ will stream on Netflix from January 11.