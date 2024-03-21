Shubhangi, Geetanjali, Ashutosh talk about Holi traditions in their hometowns

MUMBAI: Actors Shubhangi Atre, Geetanjali Mishra, and Ashutosh Kulkarni have highlighted unique Holi traditions across their hometowns.

The festival of Holi, which symbolizes the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil, will be celebrated on March 25 this year.



Regarding celebrations in Maharashtra, Ashutosh, who plays Krishan Bihari Vajpayee in 'Atal' shared: "In Maharashtra, Holi is celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm.The Holika burning ritual signifies the victory of good over evil. The following day, known as 'Rangapanchami', is marked using vibrant gulal and watercolors during the Holi festivities."



"The fisherfolk community holds a special significance to the festival, engaging in lively singing, dancing, and preparing delectable offerings for the deities. 'Puran Poli', a sweet flatbread stuffed with jaggery and lentils, is a popular delicacy during the Holi celebrations," said Ashutosh.

Elaborating on Uttar Pradesh’s Holi celebrations, Geetanjali, a.k.a Rajesh Singh, from 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', said: "Interestingly, different parts of UP have unique rituals and celebrations. For instance, in Mathura, women playfully hit men with sticks during the famous 'Lath Mar Holi' at the Radha Rani Temple while singing and chanting."



"Holi lasts seven colourful days in Kanpur and ends with the lively Ganga Mela fair. In Varanasi, also known as Shiv Nagri, Holi starts with Holika Dahan and Ganga ghat festivities, followed by cheerful, colourful gatherings. Enjoying Thandai and Gujiya adds to the festive vibe," she added.



About celebrations in Madhya Pradesh, Shubhangi, who essays Angoori in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shared: "Madhya Pradesh is well-known for its lively Holi celebrations lasting for two consecutive days. Lighting bonfires organised by various temples mark the first day. On the second day, people celebrate the arrival of spring by throwing vibrant colours at each other and relishing traditional delicacies such as Gujiya and Laddoos."



"During the festivities, you will find melodic songs, energetic dance performances, and the rhythmic beats of the Dhol. The tribal communities of the state also celebrate Rang Panchami five days after Holi, which adds to the cultural richness of the festival," she added.



