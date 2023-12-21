Shreyas Talpade discharged from hospital, Wife Deepti thanks family, fans

MUMBAI: Actor Shreyas Talpade has been discharged from the hospital after he suffered a heart attack. The actor's wife Deepti Talpade took to Instagram and shared the update with fans.

She wrote, "My life. Shreyas, is back home... safe and sound. I would argue with Shreyas saying I don't know where to put my faith in. Today I know the answer to my question, God Almighty. He was with me that evening when this drastic event happened in our lives. I don't think I'II ever question his existence henceforth." She added, "I wish to take a moment and thank the good samaritans of our city. That evening I called for help, sought a hand and I got 10 of them. While Shreyas lay inside the car, they didn't know who they were helping--yet they came running. To all those people, you were God incarnate that evening for us. Thank you. I hope my message reaches you. Please know that I shall be eternally grateful to you from the core of my being. That's the spirit of this great city Mumbai. That's what makes Mumbai. We were not left to fend for ourselves. We were taken care of."

"I wish to thank our friends, family and our film industry...Hindi and Marathi for all the love and concern. Some of whom left everything they were doing and were there standing with me. It's because of you all, I wasn't alone. I had shoulders to lean on and immense support to stay strong," she further added. "I want to thank the fabulous team of Belle Vue Hospital who sprang in to action and saved my husband. All the Doctors, Sisters, Brothers, Boys, Maushis, Mamas. Admin & Security. No amount of thank yous are enough for your deed. I thank all the fans...so many people who prayed with me for Shreyas's safety and good health, your love, prayers & blessings saw us through the woods. Thank you. That evening God operated through each & everyone of you....from every corner of the world...And for that, I am truly humbled...& I shall be eternally grateful. Thank you," she continued. She also thanked fans of Shreyas and wrote, "I thank all the fans...so many people who prayed with me for Shreyas's safety and good health, your love, prayers & blessings saw us through the woods. Thank you."

She concluded, "That evening God operated through each & everyone of you...from every corner of the world...And for that, I am truly humbled...& I shall be eternally grateful. Thank you." Along with the post, she wrote, "Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and warm wishes. Your messages have been my pillar of strength. I may not have replied individually, but each one is deeply appreciated. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

Shreyas, 47, suffered a heart attack on Thursday. He was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film 'Welcome 3' in Mumbai during the day. However, after completing the shoot, he complained of uneasiness in the evening and collapsed. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he underwent angioplasty.