Shehnaaz Gill-Sunny Singh's 'Dhup Lagdi' is all about bliss of true love

MUMBAI: After making waves with her acting debut in Bollywood and showcasing her vocal prowess in 'Dil Kya Irada Tera' from the film 'Patna Shuklla,' Shehnaaz Gill treated fans with a single titled 'Dhup Lagdi' alongside actor Sunny Singh. Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared the full song video and captioned it, "Enjoy the bliss of true love in every note with 'Dhup Lagdi'. https://www.instagram.com/p/C5fShGrNsNE/ The song tells the tale of a small town whose farmers were forced to relocate in search of employment after floods destroyed their crops.

It depicts the way the village's women bid their fathers and husbands farewell as they head out to find employment. In the video, when Sunny Singh leaves the countryside, Shehnaaz feels emotional over watching him go. 'Dhup Lagdi'" produced by none other than the musical maestro Anshul Garg under DMF Play. Anshul Garg, the creative force behind DMF Play, expressed his delight at collaborating with Shehnaaz and Sunny, emphasising their unique talents and the infectious energy they bring to the project.

Recently, talking about this collaboration, Anshul said, "Our aim is to create something new and unique for the listeners and viewers, that can stay with them for a long time. Our tracks have connected with the audience well, and this new song with Shehnaaz and Sunny is also going to create the same impact." This collaboration marks Sunny Singh's debut in the music video world, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming release.

Before this venture, Anshul Garg delivered a string of musical hits, showcasing his knack for creating chart-toppers that resonate with audiences worldwide. His partnership with Shehnaaz on the song 'Shona Shona' was met with resounding success, further solidifying his reputation as a powerhouse producer.