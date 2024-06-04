Sharvari Wagh stuns in gorgeous red corset top

MUMBAI: Actor Sharvari Wagh, who is busy promoting her upcoming horror comedy thriller 'Munjya', left fans in awe as she dropped a series of stunning pictures in her red outfit.

The actress on Monday, dropped a couple of pictures in her gorgeous red corset top. She teamed up the top with a mermaid skirt in the same colour pallete.

For accessories, she chose a statement diamond ring and identical rose-themed studs. Keeping her makeup minimal, she went for smokey eyes, and pink-tinted lip-shade.

Soon after the actress dropped the pictures, fans were quick to flood the comment section.

One user wrote, "You are gorgeous."

Another user commented, " You look so Stunning."

You are seriously very beautiful," added a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharvari Wagh has a couple of projects in her kitty.

The actress will be next seen in director Aditya Sarpotdar's Munjya.

Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar revolves around 'Munjya,' a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. Recently, makers released the teaser.

The teaser introduces Munjya, a CGl character, to the audience in a remote forest.

Munjya springs into action after hearing the popular song 'Munni Badnam Hui' from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 2010 blockbuster film Dabangg.

The screenplay of Munjya has been developed by Yogesh Chandekar and Niren Bhatt, while Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya have composed the music for the film.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 7.