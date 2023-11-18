Shagun Pandey, Shruti Choudhary to star in show ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’

MUMBAI: Actors Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary will be seen playing the lead in upcoming show ‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’.

Shagun will be seen as Veer and Shruti will play Bulbul in the upcoming show.

Set in the colourful land of Rajasthan, 'Mera Balam Thanedaar' outlines the journey of Bulbul (portrayed by Shruti Choudhary) and Veer (portrayed by Shagun Pandey), two individuals who are different as chalk and cheese.

While the young Bulbul staunchly believes that a white lie spoken for the sake of others' well-being remains justifiable, the principled Veer, an esteemed IPS officer, adamantly considers any form of deceit a serious crime.

Little does Bulbul know that her parents have woven a web of deception by hiding her true age from her, while Veer, a vocal advocate against underage marriages, unknowingly marries Bulbul.

As their story unfolds, it will be interesting to see how these two souls will bridge their stark differences and come together, defying all odds.

Portraying IPS Officer Veer, Shagun: “The love story unfolds in the backdrop of Rajasthan and revolves around the lives of two individuals: a dedicated police officer and a spirited teenage girl.

“I will bring to life the character of our show's hero, an honest and principled IPS officer who hates lies! My character embodies the traits that have never been seen on television.

He added: Our destinies will intervene in unusual circumstances leading to both of us getting married. This story explores the journey of two very distinctive personalities falling in love.”

Ahead of playing the role of Bulbul, Shruti added: “I’m confident that this exciting project will not only entertain the audience but also enliven the television screen with a love story. In this upcoming show, I step into the shoes of Bulbul, a bubbly young girl known for lying and getting away with it for a good cause.”

‘Mera Balam Thanedaar’ will air soon on Colors.