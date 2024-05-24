Second look of Karthi's 27 'Meiyazhagan' unveiled now
Titled 'Meiyazhagan' will star actor Karthi and Arvind Swami in the lead roles, which will be written and directed by C Premkumar of '96' fame.
CHENNAI: Ahead of Karthi's birthday tomorrow, makers of '2D Entertainment', on Friday, unveiled the second look of Karthi in Meiyazhagan.
The first look of Meiyazhagan released a few hours ago.
Taking to X, A tale of warmth, love and destiny en route to your hearts Here is the Second Look of #Meiyazhagan #மெய்யழகன் #HBDKarthi ✨ [sic]
A tale of warmth, love and destiny en route to your hearts— 2D Entertainment (@2D_ENTPVTLTD) May 24, 2024
Here is the Second Look of #Meiyazhagan #மெய்யழகன் #HBDKarthi ✨ @Karthi_Offl @thearvindswami #PremKumar @Suriya_offl #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian #Rajkiran @SDsridivya #Jayaprakash @ActorSarann #GovindVasantha… pic.twitter.com/6CQuLnwaqw
The poster features a joyous Karthi and bullock in the second look.
Titled 'Meiyazhagan' will star actor Karthi and Arvind Swami in the lead roles, which will be written and directed by C Premkumar of '96' fame.
The film that is bankrolled by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.