Second look of Karthi's 27 'Meiyazhagan' unveiled now

CHENNAI: Ahead of Karthi's birthday tomorrow, makers of '2D Entertainment', on Friday, unveiled the second look of Karthi in Meiyazhagan.



The first look of Meiyazhagan released a few hours ago.

Taking to X, A tale of warmth, love and destiny en route to your hearts Here is the Second Look of #Meiyazhagan #மெய்யழகன் #HBDKarthi ✨ [sic]

The poster features a joyous Karthi and bullock in the second look.

Titled 'Meiyazhagan' will star actor Karthi and Arvind Swami in the lead roles, which will be written and directed by C Premkumar of '96' fame.



The film that is bankrolled by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.