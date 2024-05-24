Begin typing your search...

Second look of Karthi's 27 'Meiyazhagan' unveiled now

Titled 'Meiyazhagan' will star actor Karthi and Arvind Swami in the lead roles, which will be written and directed by C Premkumar of '96' fame.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 May 2024 1:58 PM GMT
Second look of Karthis 27 Meiyazhagan unveiled now
X

Second look of Meiyazhagan

CHENNAI: Ahead of Karthi's birthday tomorrow, makers of '2D Entertainment', on Friday, unveiled the second look of Karthi in Meiyazhagan.

The first look of Meiyazhagan released a few hours ago.

Taking to X, A tale of warmth, love and destiny en route to your hearts Here is the Second Look of #Meiyazhagan #மெய்யழகன் #HBDKarthi ✨ [sic]

The poster features a joyous Karthi and bullock in the second look.

Also Read:Karthi's 27th film is 'Meiyazhagan'; first look out now

Titled 'Meiyazhagan' will star actor Karthi and Arvind Swami in the lead roles, which will be written and directed by C Premkumar of '96' fame.

The film that is bankrolled by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

KarthiBirthdaySecond lookFirst lookMeiyazhaganPosterArvind SwamiC PremkumarBankrolledJyotika-Suriya
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X