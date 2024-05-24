Begin typing your search...

Karthi's 27th film is 'Meiyazhagan'; first look out now

The film that is bankrolled by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

24 May 2024 12:05 PM GMT
Actor Karthi, Arvind Swami in 'Meiyazhagan' (Photo/X)

CHENNAI: Makers of '2D Entertainment', on Friday, unveiled the title and the first look of the next installment of the project.

Titled 'Meiyazhagan' will star actor Karthi and Arvind Swami in the lead roles, which will be written and directed by C Premkumar of '96' fame.

Taking this announcement to X, actor Karthi wrote, “#Meiyazhagan= Meiy+Azhagan Beauty is always what’s in our hearts.#மெய்யழகன்."

