Scott Derrickson, C Robert Cargill team up for film adaptation of 'The Night of the Hunter'

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker Scott Derrickson and his writing partner C Robert Cargill are set to work on the new film adaptation of classic novel "The Night of the Hunter" for Universal Pictures.

The 1953 thriller book, which was penned by author Davis Grubb, was earlier turned into a 1955 film, starring Robert Mitchum.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the new film will be directed by Derrickson from a script by Cargill. The duo have earlier worked together on films such as "Sinister", "Doctor Strange" and "The Black Phone".

"The Night of the Hunter" revolves around Harry Powell, a serial killer posing as a preacher, who marries a widow solely to gain access to her deceased husband’s hidden fortune.

Powell’s stepchildren, John and Pearl, become the targets of his relentless pursuit as he seeks the money hidden by their father, as per the official plotline.

The new take will be produced by Peter Gethers through his KramMar Delicious Mystery Productions, alongside Amy Pascal, whose Pascal Pictures has a first-look deal with the studio.

Derrickson and Cargill are currently in the post-production of their upcoming untitled film, starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver.

They will also work on the sequel to the Ethan Hawke-starrer "The Black Phone".