Scarlett Johansson's new film is crime thriller 'Featherwood'

LOS ANGELES: Actor Scarlett Johansson will be seen next in a crime thriller titled 'Featherwood'. As per Deadline, Johansson will portray Carol Blevins, a heroin addict and "Aryan Princess featherwood" (property of a gang member) who became one of the FBI's most important informants during an epic, six-year investigation into the murderous, neo-Nazi crime and drug syndicate known as the Aryan Brotherhood Of Texas.

Blevins, who lived with the gang, memorized details, pre-empted murders and interrupted robberies, helped convict 13 members of the group. However, her harrowing journey left her with significant physical and mental scars and she lives under constant threat of reprisal by the ABT.

'Featherwood' is based on the award-winning, six-part Dallas Morning News article by Pulitzer Prize finalist Scott Farwell. 'American Honey' and 'Big Little Lies' fame director Andrea Arnold is likely to direct the film.

Johansson, 39, will produce with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn under their These Pictures banner. Script comes from Ned Benson, writer-director on Searchlight's upcoming movie The Greatest Hits, and a writer on Marvel's Johansson starrer Black Widow.

Johansson made her acting debut at the age of 8 in 'Sophistry', an off-Broadway production with Ethan Hawke, and since then she never looked back. Today, most fans are familiar with Johansson because of her work with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. She debuted in the role with Iron Man 2 and has since reprised it in films like The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War. Johansson made her film debut in the fantasy comedy North (1994) and is also the recipient of numerous accolades, including a Tony Award and a BAFTA Award, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards and five Golden Globe Awards.

After appearing in minor roles in Fall and Home Alone 3 in 1997, Johansson attracted wider attention for her performance in the film The Horse Whisperer (1998), co-starring director Robert Redford.

According to Variety, Johansson's roles in Lost in Translation and Girl with a Pearl Earring established her as among the most versatile actresses of her generation.