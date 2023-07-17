Satya Prem Ki Katha: Kartik, Kiara’s dance number Raat Baaki out

MUMBAI: Amid the success of 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', the makers are back with another track featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara treated fans with dance number track and captioned it, “Sajjke sawarke aaye dhoom dhaam se! Leke #RaatBaaki! Song out now.”

‘Raat Baaki’ is sung by Meet Bros, Monali Thakur and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Lyrics penned by Kumaar. In the video, Kartik and Kiara are seen showing their dance moves and playing dandiya.

Recently, the actor shared a video of a sequence from the song ‘Raat Baaki’ along with a lengthy note revealing the reason why this is her one of favorite sequences.

The note read, “While you guys are waiting for the Raat Baki video to come out, here’s one of my favourite sequences from the song , this particular dance sequence was a single shot which for me as a performer is the most thrilling shot to take on set. The energy during these takes is such an adrenaline rush, everyone’s coordination is so crucial, hitting the right mark for the camera operator, gracefully dancing without letting it confuse you, it’s always a team effort to get the best take. Special shout out to my crew for getting their A game on , I remember the excitement on everyone’s face when we got that perfect shot and seeing it on the big screen was so fulfilling.” Prior to this song, makers unveiled the love song 'Le Aaunga', which is sung by Arijit Singh. Sharing the song's link, Kartik took to Instagram and wrote, "On your demand here's #LeAaunga in @arijitsingh 's voice. One of my Favourite songs from the album #LeAaunga Song Out Now! #SatyaPremKiKatha IN CINEMAS NOW."

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is revolved around Kartik Aaryan and Kiara's love story. It has grossed a total of Rs 100 crore worldwide so far.

'Satya Prem Ki Katha' hit the theatres on June 29.

The film opened to positive response. Apart from this, Kiara will be next seen in director Shankar's 'Game Changer' opposite Ram Charan.