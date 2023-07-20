Sarathkumar’s Paramporul teaser hits one million views in YouTube

CHENNAI: Directed by Aravind Raj, Paramporul stars actors Sarathkumar, Amitash Pradhan of Velai Ila Patathari fame and Kashmira Pardeshi in lead roles. The makers of the film Paramporul released its teaser on July 14, marking Sarathkumar’s birthday.

In a span of five days, the teaser has crossed more than one million views in YouTube. It is expected that the plot of the film revolves around antique idol theft. Sarathkumar will be seen playing the role of a cop, who investigates the case of idol smuggling.

Produced by Manoj and Girish, under the banner Kavi Creations, the film also stars filmmaker Balaji Sakthivel in a prominent role. Paramporul’s music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and its cinematography is handled by S Pandikumar. Nagooran Ramachandran is the editor for the film.