Sarah Hyland recalls how Wells Adams was “first man” to cook for her

NEW YORK: The ‘Modern Family’ actor Sarah Hyland recalled the first time her husband Wells Adams ever cooked for her. She along with her husband appeared on the Shondaland audio podcast, ‘The Flaky Biscuit’ and discussed their relationship. From their first date to how he was the “first man” to ever cook for Sarah, the duo shared many details on the podcast, reported People.

After host Bryan Ford cooked the same food from the couple's first date, Adams said in an exclusive clip shared with People that the meal is "nostalgic" for them, explaining, "When we first started dating, I remember I would fly out from Nashville to Los Angeles, and I cooked for [Sarah] and made [her] ... shrimp tacos one night and my famous skirt steak recipe tacos." Adams went on to say that he and Hyland recently had a discussion about some of their favourite foods and that Hyland had asked him what his "death row meal" or "last meal" ever would be. Hyland responded that hers would be Adams' tacos. "[It] was very honorable," Adams responded.

Hyland continued their open discussion with Ford, an artisan baker who also hosts the Magnolia Network's Baked in Tradition and The Artisan's Kitchen, and said that she could recall their date precisely, right down to the music she and Adams were playing.

"At the time, our relationship was in secret, like, we didn't release that information, and she was also going through some health issues, she had just gotten a kidney transplant," Adams said, as Hyland noted, "I was in quarantine, so I couldn't leave the house because my immune system was so, so very low." As per People, detailing that she could only be visited by a select few people, Hyland continued, "When we first started dating, it's not like we could go out to restaurants, and it's not like we had a first date at a restaurant. Our first meal together was at my house in Studio City. He came and visited and made us shrimp tacos."

"It was funny because I lived in Nashville for 12 years, and there were a couple of years when I lived with my sister ... and I remember we did the shrimp tacos and my sister texted me, 'You're not that slick. I know what you're doing. You made your shrimp tacos' ... 'cause I think Sarah had posted something like, 'This is what I'm eating tonight,' " Adams said. Hyland recalled that the duo shared "a wonderful night," stating, "He had cooked for me, and I never had a man cook for me before, so it was really special. And obviously, I love tacos, and he was just so good at making them,” reported People.

Despite flirting on Twitter in 2016, Hyland and Adams didn't actually start dating until the fall of 2017. (Adams later acknowledged he initially connected with Hyland via social media.) After almost two years of dating, Adams proposed to Hyland in the summer of 2019. They had originally intended to tie the knot in August 2020, but they have repeatedly postponed the ceremony because of worries about the Covid-19 pandemic.

Then, three years after their engagement, Hyland and Adams tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at the Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California. The duo were surrounded by family and friends, including Hyland's Modern Family costars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara (who brought her son, Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita). ‘The Flaky Biscuit’ is available to stream now, reported People.