Bhansali said: "Music brings me great joy and peace. It’s an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label “Bhansali Music” I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music."

ByIANS|7 March 2024
Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches own label: Music an integral part of my being
Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

MUMBAI: Auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Thursday launched his own music label called Bhansali Music.

With Bhansali Music, the filmmaker will showcase his prowess in music by collaborating with musicians and artists to produce compositions for his projects and independent albums.

From "Deewani Mastani" to "Lal Ishq", “Ghoomar” and the somber tunes of "Black", Bhansali's partnerships with composers like Ismail Darbar and Monty Sharma have given birth to some of the most memorable tracks in Hindi cinema.

