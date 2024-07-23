Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer 'Ghudchadi' to release on August 9 on OTT

MUMBAI: The makers of the Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon-starrer romantic comedy film 'Ghudchadi' announced on Tuesday that the movie will be released on August 9 and will be streaming on an OTT platform.



The makers took to Instagram and shared the first poster of the movie. The poster features Raveena and Sanjay in a romantic pose, candidly laughing.

It also features Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar holding each other.

The post is captioned: "Double the pyaar = Double the confusion! Watch 'Ghudchadi', streaming from August 9, exclusively on JioCinema Premium."

'Ghudchadi' is written and directed by Binnoy K. Gandhi and produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy.

The movie also stars Aruna Irani, Ansha Sayed, and Navni Parihar in pivotal roles.

'Ghudchadi' will be released on August 9 on JioCinema Premium.

Raveena, who made her acting debut in the 1991 action film 'Patthar Ke Phool', has starred in hit movies like ‘Dilwale’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, ‘Ziddi’, ‘Laadla’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Dulhe Raja’, and ‘Anari No.1’.

In recent years, she has appeared in the Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2', which was written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

The film starred an ensemble cast including Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj.

The actress also starred in the streaming legal drama film 'Patna Shuklla', directed by Vivek Budakoti and produced by Arbaaz Khan.

It stars Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami, and others in pivotal roles.

Her upcoming project includes 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

Sanjay, who last featured in the Tamil film 'Leo', has several projects in the pipeline, including 'Double iSmart', 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi', 'KD - The Devil', and 'Baap'.

Parth, who is making his Bollywood debut with 'Ghudchadi', is known for his work in shows like 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.