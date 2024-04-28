Begin typing your search...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces her maiden feature production venture

Tentatively titled Bangaram, this Telugu film marks Samantha’s feature film debut as a producer. She will also be seen essaying the lead protagonist. The film is expected to have a multi-lingual release.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 April 2024 10:43 AM GMT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces her maiden feature production venture
X

Bangaram Movie Poster 

CHENNAI: On the occasion of her birthday today, pan Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces her maiden feature film venture under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. She released the motion and static poster.

Tentatively titled Bangaram, this Telugu film marks Samantha’s feature film debut as a producer. She will also be seen essaying the lead protagonist. The film is expected to have a multi-lingual release.

Whilst there aren’t any further details revealed, Bangaram certainly looks like an earthy, gritty tale that will go on floor soon and is expected to hit theatres in 2025.

CinemaBangaramActress Samantha Ruth PrabhuTralala Moving PicturesMotion poster
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X