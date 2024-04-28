Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces her maiden feature production venture

CHENNAI: On the occasion of her birthday today, pan Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces her maiden feature film venture under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. She released the motion and static poster.

Tentatively titled Bangaram, this Telugu film marks Samantha’s feature film debut as a producer. She will also be seen essaying the lead protagonist. The film is expected to have a multi-lingual release.

Whilst there aren’t any further details revealed, Bangaram certainly looks like an earthy, gritty tale that will go on floor soon and is expected to hit theatres in 2025.