Salman Khan hints at ‘Tiger 4’

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently riding high on his recently released action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’, has now hinted at the new sequel of the movie, probably ‘Tiger 4’.

During the screening of the film, here, Salman was accompanied by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

In an interaction with the fans, Emraan praised Salman as the co-star, and said: “What you see is what you get. There is no fictiousness. He keeps you so at ease to perform. My first scene was with him only, and it was a long monologue. And it was very easy to work with him. I am very fond of him. It doesn’t show actually (laughs).”

Salman interrupts, and says, “iss film me it doesn’t show, next wali me dikhaya jaega.”

Talking about the magic that works on screen, Salman pointed to the fans saying, “Abhi tak to in logo ki badaulat kuch karna nahi pad raha hai screen par. Jaisa hun waise hi chala jata hun, or into acha lagta hai. Jitni comic timing hai tuna rehne do, jitna action kar skate ho usse thoda sa badhaye jao, jitna romance kar sakte ho usse thoda kam karo taki family wale dekh sake. And Katrina is there in this movie, so thoda romance to banta hai.”

He further said: “Agar Emraan ka role Aatish ka nahi hota to mai aapko guarantee se bolta hun ki ye to ho hi jata,” he goes and hugs Emraan, and does act of kissing him, leaving everyone in splits.

Salman said: “Meri aadat to kabhi rahi nahi (indicating to lip locking scenes of Emraan in his previous movies), par aisa lag raha hai ki inki (Emraan) aadat choothi jaa rahi hai.”

Emraan said: “Maine Maneesh ko bahut bola tha ek mera track daal do (lip lock), and also a song track, but unfortunately it didn’t happened.” Katrina adds on to Emraan saying, “iss film me nahi ho gaya, next me hoga.”

Katrina further said: “Tiger franchise is extremely special for all of us. It’s the closest film to Salman and my hearts. It has been a part of our lives for almost 11 years, from ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ’Tiger Zinda Hai’, and now ‘Tiger 3’. So it has become part of our lives on and off screen both. And I just hope we get to keep making many more of them.”

It is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is a sequel to 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017) and is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe.