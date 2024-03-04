Sajid Nadiadwala ventures into Marathi cinema with Tejaswini Pandit

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala is venturing into Marathi cinema along with Tejaswini Pandit of Sahyadri Films to enhance storytelling norms with films that celebrate diverse tales.

Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Enters has presented Jophiel Enterprise, led by Warda Nadiadwala, and Sahyadri Films, helmed by Tejaswini Pandit, for a special collaboration.

Talking about the collaboration, producer Warda Nadiadwala said: “I have a deep connection to the land, culture, and language... it's our home. Teaming up with Tejaswini Pandit fills us with excitement as we aim to present audiences with fresh perspectives and deeply impactful stories.”

Warda added: “I truly believe with Tejaswini’s insights about Marathi cinema we aspire to exceed your expectations and sincerely hope for your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey in the illustrious and flourishing Marathi Cinema."

The team is all set to showcase gripping stories, breathtaking visuals and content that's a cut above the rest.

Speaking about the partnership producer Tejaswini Pandit said: “Historically, Marathi cinema has been known for its talented actors and filmmakers who have delivered memorable content to audiences. However, there has been a lack of grandeur and marketing in Marathi films.”

“Now, teaming up with esteemed producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Nadiadwala, we aim to change that narrative.”