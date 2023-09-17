'Sahi Hai Sahi Hai' is Vicky Kaushal's new life anthem

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who appeared on the stage of 'India's Got Talent' season 10, heaped praise on contestant UNB, and revealed his life anthem.

The reality show 'India’s Got Talent' will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Vicky and Manushi Chhillar, the vibrant star cast of the film ‘The Great Indian Family’.

Spreading the festive cheer with much galore, the contestants will put forth some awe-inspiring performances with their unique talent.

One of the highlights of the upcoming episode is the power-packed rap performance by contestant UNB from Sikkim.

In awe of UNB’s performance, Vicky said: “UNB, you nailed it. You know, this ‘Sahi hai Sahi hai’ is going to be my life anthem from now on, especially when things go wrong - that's when it's most important to say ‘Sahi hai Sahi hai’.”

“Many years ago, when ‘All is well’ came, it became an anthem. Similarly, the mood of this rap is just perfect; we shouldn't stop. ‘Sahi hai Sahi hai’ should keep playing on long road trips. It gave that vibe, and personally, I really enjoyed the vibe in this song. Outstanding,” he added.

The dialogue ‘All is well’ is from the 2009 coming of age comedy drama ‘3 Idiots’, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the lead. The flick also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Judge Badshah, who was highly impressed with UNB’s act, said: “You're home UNB. It's just a matter of time. In the last performance, you found yourself and what you want to do in life. I said this then, and I'm saying it again, UNB, you came here as a rapper and you discovered yourself as a singer.”

“But for me, UNB is a vibe, UNB is an emotion. This was hands down your best performance because you were in your element,” added Badshah.

'India’s Got Talent' airs on Sony.