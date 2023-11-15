Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt starrer 'The Fall Guy' gets new release date

WASHINGTON DC: Makers of the upcoming action comedy film 'The Fall Guy' have shifted the film's official release date.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles, the film was originally set to premiere on March 1, 2024, and will now drop on Friday, May 3, 2024, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet.

'The Fall Guy' will put the movie in Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman's 'Deadpool 3's former slot, which Marvel recently announced had moved to July 26 of next year.

'The Fall Guy' revolves around Gosling's Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie--being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Blunt), goes missing, as per Deadline.

The film is inspired by the 1980s ABC series created by Glen A. Larson and starred Lee Majors as Colt Seavers. The Fall Guy ran for five seasons on the alphabet network with over 100 episodes produced.

The film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke and Stephanie Tsu. David Leitch directs the film from a screenplay by Drew Pearce, as per Deadline.