Russell Crowe's 'The Exorcism' to be out in India on this date

MUMBAI: Academy Award winner Russell Crowe's supernatural horror film 'The Exorcism' will be out in Indian theatres soon.

Directed by Joshua John Miller, the movie is set to be released on June 21.

'The Exorcism ' is inspired by true events from the experience of the director, Joshua John Miller and his father, Jason Miller, who has been a part of the 1973 cult classic, The Exorcist. While delivering intense scares, the film also explores complex themes such as the representation of the LGBT community in religious contexts and the impact of purportedly cursed film sets on real life.

Talking about his character, Crowe in a statement said, " For me, as an actor to play a man who has had these life experiences,was quite complicated. It was a very challenging idea as a role, so it got my interest."

Ryan Simpkins plays Lee Miller, Anthony's estranged daughter, whose strained relationship with her father adds emotional depth to the story. To this, Crowe added, " He wants to take that position of father but realises that he has work to do to rebuild trust with his daughter. However, she's quite closed off. And so, it's a difficult situation for both of them.

" Adding to this, producer Kevin Williamson explained, " He has a broken relationship with his daughter. They are two broken people, devastated by the loss of a wife and mother, and they sort of fix themselves and fix each other. It's a beautiful emotional tale wrapped up in a very terrifying possession movie. "