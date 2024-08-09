Ritika Singh starts dubbing for Vettaiyan

CHENNAI: The team of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Vettaiyan, is giving back to back updates to the fans. Recently, they shared the first-look poster of Fahadh Faasil and dubbing pictures of Dushara Vijayan.

On Friday, they unveiled pictures of Ritika Singh from the dubbing session. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier and Abhirami, among others.

The film will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fourth collaboration with Rajinikanth, after Darbar, Petta and Jailer. The cinematography is done by SR Kathir, and the editing is handled by Philomin Raj. Vettaiyan is all set to hit the screens this October.