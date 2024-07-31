Rio, Yuvan team up for Sweet Heart

CHENNAI: Helmed by debutant Swineeth S Sukumar, Rio Raj’s next is titled Sweet Heart. Yuvan Shankar Raja is bankrolling the film, under the banner YSR Films.



Billed to be a contemporary love story, Sweet Heart also stars Gopika Ramesh, Redin Kingsley, Renji Panicker and Suresh Chakravarthy, among others. The shooting of the film is completed and the post-production works are happening at a rapid pace.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music, while Balaji Subramanyam is handling the camera. Tamil Arasan is the film's editor.

Meanwhile, Rio was last seen in Joe, directed by debutant Hariharan Ram S. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s upcoming projects as a music director include The Greatest Of All Time, starring Vijay and directed by Venkat Prabhu, Nivin Pauly, Soori and Anjali’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai helmed by Ram, Singanallur Signal with Prabhu Deva, Nesippaya with Vishnuvardhan, Non Violence, and Zoo Keeper, among others.