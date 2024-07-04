Richa Chadha can't stop gushing over Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

MUMBAI: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha on Thursday shared a sneak peek into Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's registered marriage and grand reception which took place on June 23, on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, Sonakshi can be seen beaming with happiness as she places her thumbprint on the marriage registration paper. Zaheer hugs her, capturing the love and joy of the moment.

Richa captioned the clip, "I love this expression of pure joy on @aslisona! Won my heart and how!" The wedding and reception were filled with love, laughter, and the presence of close friends and family, marking a memorable day for Sonakshi and Zaheer.

The wedding bash at Bastian saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever. Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness."On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship.