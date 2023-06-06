Rhythm Chaithanyam in Dubai promotes Indian culture

CHENNAI: Rhythm Chaithanyam (RC), a live on-stage festival, set to captivate audiences with its second season, took place on June 3, in Dubai. Mr K Kalimuthu, Consul – Economic, Trade and Commerce, was the chief guest for the event.

Initiated by MAK Media and Entertainment, founded by Mr Manikandan TR and his dedicated team, this event aims to promote the talents of UAE artists and their teams, while highlighting the divinity and splendor of Indian art and culture.

As the highlight of the event, the esteemed Punyah Dance Academy from Bangalore, India, presented a special dance drama titled ‘Aabhas’, produced and choreographed by their renowned artists. The dance drama featured a masterful production, that showcased the rich cultural heritage of India.

In recognition of his efforts in promoting Indian culture in foreign lands, Mr. Manikandan TR was honoured with the prestigious 21st Century Millennium Award for Art & Culture, by Bharath Cultural Centre India and 21st Century Crane Summit Taiwan.

Rhythm Chaithanyam Season 2 was a landmark event in Dubai’s cultural calendar, showcasing the power and beauty of Indian artistry.