Revisiting adorable moments of Patralekha with husband Rajkummar Rao

MUMBAI: It is Patralekha's birthday on February 20th. On her big day, let's look at Patralekha's sweet moments with her husband Rajkummar Rao.
Patralekha and Rajkummar shared an adorable picture featuring some lovey-dovey moments from their wedding.
Last year, on November 11, the couple extended Diwali wishes to their fans in a collaborative post.
Last year, on Patralekha's birthday, Rajkummar took to Instagram to extend wishes to her. He wrote, "Happy birthday my love. @patralekhaa This is going to be one of the best years of your life. I love you."
Last year, on RajKummar' birthday, Patralekhaa shared a cute video of her husband and captioned it, “Birthday Boy. I love you.” The video showcased the actor cutting cake, flaunting his dance moves to working out.