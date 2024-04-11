Release date of Vijay's G.O.A.T to be announced at 1.05 pm

CHENNAI: The release date of actor Vijay's The Greatest Of All Time aka G.O.A.T is all set to be announced in a few hours. The announcement was made by the director of the film, Venkat Prabhu on his X handle. "Happy Eid everyone!! #TheGreatestOfAllTimeUpdate kuduthudlama?!? @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi," (sic) he wrote.

Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment quoted his post and replied, "Yeah yeah it’s about TIME!! Oru three hours la?!? What say?." (sic)

Delighted Vijay fans were speculating between single release announcement and release date announcement. Sources in the know confirmed to DT Next that the announcement will be on the film's release.

The film also stars Prabhudeva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Vaibhav. Yuvan Shankar Raja, who worked with Vijay in Pudhiya Geethai. Trisha will be seen in a cameo in the film.