Regina Cassandra Champions Plastic-Free Oceans through Paddleboarding

CHENNAI: Actor Regina Cassandra consistently champions environmental causes. Recently, she was seen participating in a beach cleanup event. Building on this, Regina has embarked on another impactful endeavor to promote awareness about plastic. She teamed up with the boys from the SUP Marinaa Club for a stand-up paddleboarding activity.

Sharing her experience, Regina mentioned, “I had the opportunity to do something I absolutely love stand-up paddleboarding. I joined the boys who are from SUP Marinaa Club and was intrigued by their initiative. What fascinated me the most was that it was led by a 12-year-old boy named Anish, which motivated me even more to join their cause.”

She further added, “I firmly believe that our oceans and waters should not be treated as landfills; we must keep plastic and debris away from our ecosystems. We need them, so let's not bleed them.”

Excitement awaits Regina's fans as they eagerly anticipate her upcoming roles opposite Ajith Kumar in Vidaa Muyarchi and alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Section 108.