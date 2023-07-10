Ready Chief: SRK starrer 'Jawan' Prevue out now

CHENNAI: The makers of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan' released the prevue on Monday. Shah Rukh Khan, who continues to bask in the success of his film 'Pathaan', is all set to take the silver screen by storm once again.

Taking to Twitter, Director Atlee posted, "Welcome to the world of JAWAN! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." (sic).

Watch video here:

'Jawan' has been directed by Atlee and stars an ensemble stars of Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film will also mark 'Maari' composer Anirudh Ravichander's debut in Bollywood.



The film is an Action-thriller, revolving around a man's mission to rectify the wrongs of society and fulfil a promise he made years ago. However, his personal vendetta leads him to confront a fearless and menacing outlaw.

The film has set its release date for September 7, this year.

SRK has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation. Earlier, its teaser too generated a massive buzz owing to SRK's look.

'Jawan' has been produced by Shah Rukh's home production Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.

Apart from Jawan, actor Shah Rukh Khan is also shooting for Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.