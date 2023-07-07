‘Rayar Parambarai doesn’t have any irrelevant elements in the story’

CHENNAI: The day is almost over, but the energy levels of the Rayar Parambarai team is high and contagious. Krishna enters the venue with a huge smile, and there is happiness all over the place. Director Ramnath is on calls, ensuring everything is on track for the Friday release. Krishna is known for his offbeat films like Ali Baba, Kattradhu Kalavu and Kazhugu franchise among others. “This is my first theatrical release post the pandemic and I am excited. When Ramnath came to me with the story, I took it up as a challenge. I have done films that have ended up being commercial entertainers and that wasn’t something that I did consciously. With Rayar Parambarai, I am breaking that stereotype. When I listened to it, the story was funny in parts. But I knew that when the script translates to visuals, it will be a laugh riot as the movie is a situational comedy or rather a comedy of errors I would say,” begins Krishna.



Ramnath says that he had to plan the film meticulously in terms of making, characterisation and dialogues. “We finished the film in a single stretch in Pollachi. It took us less than 50 days to complete it. Also, in the trailer you would have seen several characters like Anandraj, Rajendran, and KR Vijaya among others. None of them have been roped in for the sake of it. The script demanded these characters. Even the dialogues in the film will not be anything that is irrelevant to the script. People will have good fun this weekend. When we say comedy, there is nothing vulgar or spooky about it,” adds the filmmaker.

The film marks actress Sharanya’s debut in Tamil. She tells us that despite Raayar Parambarai being her debut, she felt at home on the sets. “Being surrounded by seasoned teammates has a lot of advantages. They help you with dialogues and will always be supportive even if I go wrong in delivering them. That way this team is the best I have worked with,” she tells us.

Krishna’s journey in the industry has been a roller-coaster ride and has done films that are way ahead of its time. However, he clarifies that he will dare to experiment time and again.



“Rayar Parambarai is an experiment as well as I have ventured out of my comfort zone. There was a lot of unlearning I did to play my character. I will go back to my old choices of scripts without a doubt. But I will be more conscious of how I put them all together,” he concludes as they meet our team and share light moments.