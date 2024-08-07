Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan trailer unveiled

CHENNAI: On Wednesday, the makers of Ravi Teja's Mr Bachchan unveiled the trailer of the film. Directed by Harish Shankar S, the trailer is packed with all the commercial elements. Mr Bachchan is the third venture for the actor-director duo after Shock and Mirapakay.

The film also features BhagyaShri Borse and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. People Media Factory is producing the film, while Mickey J Meyer is composing the music. The cinematography is handled by Ayananka Bose, and Ujwal Kulkarni is looking after the cuts. The film is scheduled to be released on August 15.

Ravi Teja also has a film with Bhanu Bogavarapu, tentatively titled RT 75. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Sreeleela plays the female lead. The film is set to hit screens for Sankranthi 2025.