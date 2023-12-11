Raveena 'made error' by accidentally liking post targeting ‘The Archies’ actors

MUMBAI: Amid reports that actress Raveena Tandon has liked a post on social media, which questioned the newbies Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor for their acting, the ‘Mohra’ star said the "like was made in error", and called it "genuine mistake".

A video of the recently released teen musical drama ‘The Archies’ went viral on the internet, featuring a scene of Agastya and Khushi. The viral video had a caption that read: “Acting died here.”

Reportedly, Raveena had liked the post, which was noticed by the netizens, and she was trolled on the social media.

Taking note of the same, the actor in a now deleted post wrote: “Touch buttons and social media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion. The like was made in error, and something that I was not even aware of that had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologise for any inconvenience and hurt this may have caused.”

The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar, and stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The screenplay is by Reema Kagti.

The heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. It is streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Raveena was last seen in the movie ‘One Friday Night’ and ‘KGF Chapter 2’. She next has ‘Ghudchadi’ in her kitty.