'Ranbir being Ranbir', says Arjun Kapoor as he shares major throwback photo

NEW DELHI: Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday shared a throwback childhood photo, wherein we can Ranbir Kapoor posing in a goofy manner.

The photo was originally shared by Armaan Jain on Instagram. He captioned it as: “One from the Archives ! I think my 3rd or 4th Birthday @aadarjain @arjunkapoor @anshulakapoor @sonamkapoor @harshvarrdhankapoor @zahankapoor @poojadesai @tulsikapoorart @vishwakapoor #ranbirkapoor @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @desirapunzel”.

Armaan is the cousin of Ranbir. In the photo, we can spot Ranbir and Arjun alongwith latter’s sisters Sonam and Anshula, and their other friends and siblings.

Arjun took to Instagram Stories and shared Armaan’s post. Along with it he wrote: “Major throwback & Ranbir being Ranbir...”

In the photo, Ranbir is flaunting his cute smile, and making a V sign on Arjun’s head.

On the work front, Ranbir has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 1, 2023 after being postponed from its initial date of August 11, 2023. 'Animal' is currently undergoing some changes and improvements in VFX and is in its post-production mode, making changes to its cinematography as well.

Arjun, on the other hand has noir thriller film 'The Lady Killer' along with 'Meri Patni Ka Remake'.