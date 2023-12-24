Ranaksh Rana: I am intrigued by cultural diversity, rich mythology of India

MUMBAI: Known for his work in ‘Ballia Kaand’, actor Ranaksh Rana has opened up on the writing projects that he is currently working on, and shared how he is intrigued by the cultural diversity of the country.

The actor said he is currently dwelling into web shows and films.

“Writing for me starts from research and understanding the nuances of what I want to bring out in the world. I am intrigued by cultural diversity in our country, the rich mythology and I strongly feel ideas can come from anywhere. The subject keeps growing and I like to look at the same scene from multiple angles,” shared Ranaksh.

Acting and writing is a great combination, he says, adding, “Yes, being an actor and writer simultaneously helps in both the fields. It helps in building the characters and understanding characters better. Character design is an art and I think acting taught me that characters should never be shown to be perfect. I want to show real, imperfect characters.”

He also shared that he loves penning his thoughts in the form of poems or stories.

“I have been writing poetry for a long time now and the passion for writing just became broader. Writing is also a process that starts from reading.

“I have a habit of watching Hollywood films, printing the script and analysing. It has helped me understand different writing structure, hooks and novel ideas and identified my own writing style. I also keep reading stories and non-fiction in general,” added Ranaksh.