Ram Madhvani on Aarya: 'Another name for Goddess Durga for Sushmita'

MUMBAI: The creator of thriller drama 'Aarya' season three, Ram Madhvani, opened up about his meeting with Sushmita Sen and how she found her own divine connection with the name and accepted the role immediately.



In a revealing insight, Madhvani shared the story behind the name 'Aarya'. He said: "The first time I met Sushmita to offer her the role, she asked about the name of the series, and I said 'Aarya'. She immediately recognised it as another name for Goddess Durga, which she was familiar with."

"Sushmita, being from Bengal, referred to it as 'Dugga Dugga' on her social media posts. This connection to Goddess Durga may have been one of the reasons she accepted the role. It's a name I had been fascinated by for many years," he said.

Madhvani added: "I've been working on the show for three seasons, but before that, I had been working for eight years, and I thought about the name even back then."

In the upcoming season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side. Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire.

As Aarya gets cornered, she goes for the kill with impunity as she has Daulat by her side. The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws out the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

After receiving an International Emmy Award Nomination for season one, and two successful seasons, the wait ends as the fan favourite franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.