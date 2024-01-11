Rakul Preet celebrates a decade in Bollywood

CHENNAI: Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who made her Hindi film debut in 2014 with romantic film, Yaariyan, on Wednesday reflected upon her journey of 10 years in Bollywood, and said that it took hard work, perseverance, and consistency to reach where she is today.

After making her acting debut in 2009 in Kannada movie Gilli, Rakul Preet has featured in movies like Keratam, Yuvan, Puthagam, before making her Bollywood debut.

Now, on 10 years of the Yaariyan’s theatrical release, Rakul took to her Instagram and shared snippets from the movie.She penned a note, which read, “10 years ago, when I had first stepped in Bollywood, I was just a young girl with big dreams. It took me a decade of hard work, perseverance, consistency to reach where I am today. While there is so much more to achieve, I have a ton of gratitude in my heart for the work that I have done as it still feels like a dream for the younger version of me. I want to extend my love to all of you who helped me achieve my dreams and turn them into a reality .... 10 years of living this reality and a lifetime to go... #pictureabhibaakihaimeredost (sic).”

She next has Ayalaan, Meri Patni Ka Remake, and Indian 2 in the pipeline.